Ethereum Gold (ETG) Price Hits $0.0079 on Exchanges

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded down 45.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded down 34.6% against the dollar. One Ethereum Gold token can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a market cap of $159,965.36 and $90.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00063277 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.23 or 0.01137011 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,391.68 or 0.06276922 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00050673 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005807 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00023352 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00016843 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00032770 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Profile

ETG is a token. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 tokens. The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org. Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG.

Ethereum Gold Token Trading

Ethereum Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

