Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Trading 6.2% Higher

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) shares traded up 6.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.60 and last traded at $8.60. 1,665,120 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 1,375,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Euronav from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BTIG Research raised shares of Euronav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronav from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.66.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Euronav had a net margin of 47.83% and a return on equity of 27.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Euronav NV will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Euronav by 4.0% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,291,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $105,467,000 after purchasing an additional 430,483 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 243.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,903 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 380,053 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 398,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,973,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 238,008 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 67,786 shares in the last quarter. 26.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

