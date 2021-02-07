Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EVH. BTIG Research began coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Evolent Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVH. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter worth $10,381,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter worth $8,037,000. Voce Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 365.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 755,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,376,000 after buying an additional 593,329 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,602,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,804,000 after buying an additional 320,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 5,683.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 268,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 264,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evolent Health stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $19.30. 391,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,456. Evolent Health has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $19.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average of $13.80.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 52.35%. The company had revenue of $264.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.52 million. Analysts predict that Evolent Health will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; delivery network alignments; and integrated cost and revenue management solutions.

