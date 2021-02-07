Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Chevron by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.92.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $89.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $112.60. The company has a market cap of $166.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

