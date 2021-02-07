Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Has $56,000 Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 63.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 18,498.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,416,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,831,000 after buying an additional 1,408,625 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 225.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,560,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,884,000 after buying an additional 1,081,552 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 4,419.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 752,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,892,000 after buying an additional 735,504 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 283.5% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 749,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,718,000 after buying an additional 554,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 26.1% in the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 845,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,878,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Pritchard Capital raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.47.

In related news, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $4,046,862.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,730.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total transaction of $1,059,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 75,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,019,964.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 396,183 shares of company stock valued at $91,200,210 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DOCU opened at $250.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $240.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.36. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.88 and a twelve month high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

See Also: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.