Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $44,000 Investment in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 68.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,606,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,540,000 after buying an additional 3,098,787 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,219,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,256,000 after buying an additional 1,543,316 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 44.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,277,000 after buying an additional 1,055,660 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 3,572.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,207,000 after purchasing an additional 479,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,211,000. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Fastly in a report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Fastly from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Fastly from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $98.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.29.

In other news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 19,326 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total transaction of $1,518,637.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,320,884.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 57,688 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $4,092,963.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,235 shares in the company, valued at $24,565,373.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,141 shares of company stock worth $10,053,886. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $113.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.50 and its 200-day moving average is $88.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.80 and a beta of 1.34. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $136.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

