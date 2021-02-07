Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 487 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 66.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in IQVIA by 1,998.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,187,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,496 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 300.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 895,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,081,000 after purchasing an additional 671,667 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 31.5% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,196,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $346,269,000 after purchasing an additional 525,657 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter worth $56,904,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,138,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,228,608,000 after purchasing an additional 334,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 63,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $176.95 per share, with a total value of $11,227,654.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $1,658,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV opened at $186.10 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.79 and a 12-month high of $192.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 204.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on IQVIA from $140.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on IQVIA from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.33.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

