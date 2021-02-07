Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 521 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Novartis in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Novartis in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 407.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $90.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $207.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

