Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 738 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $32.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $280.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.12 and its 200-day moving average is $27.13. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

