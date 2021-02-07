Exchange Bankshares (OTCMKTS:EXCH) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Exchange Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXCH) traded down 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $40.00 and last traded at $40.00. 4,129 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 186% from the average session volume of 1,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.45.

Exchange Bankshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EXCH)

Exchange Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Exchange Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services in Georgia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and personal, mortgage, commercial, and home equity loans, as well as investment services.

