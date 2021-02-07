Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cormark raised shares of Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) from a market perform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from C$7.25 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) stock opened at C$11.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$433.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Exco Technologies Limited has a 52-week low of C$4.72 and a 52-week high of C$11.24.

Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$100.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$95.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exco Technologies Limited will post 1.2000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) Company Profile

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

