Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Lifted to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $125.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on EXR. Truist raised Extra Space Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Extra Space Storage from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised Extra Space Storage from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.00.

NYSE:EXR opened at $116.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.58. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $72.70 and a 52-week high of $121.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $290.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.55 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 25,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $2,850,975.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 193,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,751,989.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $287,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,271,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,973. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 654,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,171,000 after purchasing an additional 81,444 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 68,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,929,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,862,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 25,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

