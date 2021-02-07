Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 9th

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.87 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th.

Exxon Mobil has raised its dividend by 13.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Exxon Mobil has a dividend payout ratio of 166.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Exxon Mobil to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 382.4%.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $49.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $211.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $63.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on XOM. Truist Financial upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.52.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.