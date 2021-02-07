Fabrinet Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share (NYSE:FN)

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Fabrinet in a report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.89. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fabrinet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FN. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.78.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $89.26 on Friday. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.58.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%.

In other news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $604,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,148.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $429,987.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,174.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,341 shares of company stock worth $1,230,579. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Fabrinet by 280.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $833,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Fabrinet by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $463,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

