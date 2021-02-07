Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,449 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 1.7% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,704,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,232,150,000 after buying an additional 21,732 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 93,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB opened at $268.10 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $266.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.04.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.08, for a total value of $123,432.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,498,659 shares of company stock worth $407,683,503 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FB. UBS Group upped their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.41.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

