Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Increased by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,392,952 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,175 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 3.3% of TCW Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $380,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,222,276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after buying an additional 1,598,856 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Facebook by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after buying an additional 1,098,694 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Facebook by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,560,074,000 after buying an additional 1,013,956 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,126,470,000 after buying an additional 948,608 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook stock opened at $268.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $266.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.04. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $763.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.41.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total value of $3,620,830.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,498,659 shares of company stock valued at $407,683,503. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

