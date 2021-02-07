Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $6.95, but opened at $6.47. Farmer Bros. shares last traded at $6.24, with a volume of 2,796 shares.

The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.89). Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 11.91%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FARM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Farmer Bros. from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FARM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 20,074 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 173,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 411,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 107,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.03. The company has a market cap of $115.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.58.

About Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM)

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

