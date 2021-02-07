Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Receives $83.08 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.08.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Pritchard Capital reduced their price target on Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

In other news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 9,142 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total value of $718,378.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 256,698 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,328.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 57,688 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $4,092,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 346,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,565,373.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,141 shares of company stock valued at $10,053,886. 24.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Fastly by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Fastly by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in Fastly by 1.8% during the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Fastly by 1.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in Fastly by 34.9% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Fastly stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.15. 2,057,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,583,452. Fastly has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.80 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.74.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

