Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $198.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Ferrari from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $210.00.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $202.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.33. Ferrari has a one year low of $127.73 and a one year high of $233.66. The firm has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a PE ratio of 65.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ferrari by 90.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

