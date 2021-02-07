Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FQVTF. Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, January 29th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVTF opened at $33.66 on Wednesday. Fevertree Drinks has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $34.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.25.

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.