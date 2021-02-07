Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 81 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $560.00 to $710.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet lowered TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $615.00 to $647.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $572.56.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 7,474 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.76, for a total transaction of $4,183,646.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 12,225 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.57, for a total value of $7,268,618.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,790,650.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,263,315. Corporate insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

TDG stock opened at $605.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 67.52, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $200.06 and a twelve month high of $660.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $593.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $531.50.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

