Fiduciary Trust Co. Takes $202,000 Position in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,305 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of RealPage by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of RealPage by 3.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RealPage by 22.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of RealPage by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. XTX Markets LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RealPage by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

RP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of RealPage from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of RealPage from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.94.

NASDAQ:RP opened at $86.70 on Friday. RealPage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $89.20. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.56 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $298.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.04 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 2,555 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $166,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 140,764 shares in the company, valued at $9,149,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

