Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Buys New Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 862 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABM. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, CL King upped their target price on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $39.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,970.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $19.79 and a 52-week high of $42.95.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 31.28%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

