Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Invests $35,000 in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JJSF. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 169.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in J & J Snack Foods by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.29, for a total transaction of $424,683.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,360,922.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dennis G. Moore sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.42, for a total transaction of $1,275,360.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,510,093. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $155.50 on Friday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $176.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.69 and a beta of 0.58.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 207.21%.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

