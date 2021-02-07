Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Makes New $29,000 Investment in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,696,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,427,670,000 after purchasing an additional 563,177 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,467,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,143,000 after purchasing an additional 326,860 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,541,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,537,000 after purchasing an additional 318,435 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,085,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,710,000 after purchasing an additional 56,966 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 156.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,387,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,541 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $101.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.39 and a 200-day moving average of $83.14. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $104.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

In related news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

