Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 52.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGZ opened at $119.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.14. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $116.68 and a 52-week high of $124.18.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Company Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

