Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Makes New Investment in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in ITT by 122.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the third quarter valued at $30,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 175.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

ITT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on ITT from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.43.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $78.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.41. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $82.90.

In other ITT news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,449,630.00. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

