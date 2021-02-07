Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 1,749 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 185,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 10,750 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TAK opened at $17.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a PE ratio of 57.27 and a beta of 1.01. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $20.42.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

