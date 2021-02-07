Financial Comparison: Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) versus Petrominerals (OTCMKTS:PTRO)

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) and Petrominerals (OTCMKTS:PTRO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Core Laboratories and Petrominerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Core Laboratories $668.21 million 2.38 $101.98 million $1.79 19.98 Petrominerals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Core Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Petrominerals.

Volatility & Risk

Core Laboratories has a beta of 3.38, indicating that its stock price is 238% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Petrominerals has a beta of 3.27, indicating that its stock price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.7% of Core Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Core Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Petrominerals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Core Laboratories and Petrominerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core Laboratories -19.02% 45.39% 6.74% Petrominerals N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Core Laboratories and Petrominerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Core Laboratories 1 9 2 0 2.08 Petrominerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Core Laboratories presently has a consensus price target of $21.22, suggesting a potential downside of 40.65%. Given Core Laboratories’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Core Laboratories is more favorable than Petrominerals.

Summary

Core Laboratories beats Petrominerals on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs. It offers laboratory-based analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products; and proprietary and joint industry studies. The Production Enhancement segment comprises services and products relating to reservoir well completions, perforations, stimulations, and production. It offers integrated diagnostic services to evaluate and monitor the effectiveness of well completions and to develop solutions to improve the effectiveness of enhanced oil recovery projects. The company markets and sells its products through a combination of sales representatives, technical seminars, trade shows, and print advertising, as well as through distributors. Core Laboratories N.V. was founded in 1936 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About Petrominerals

Petrominerals Corporation engages in the exploration, drilling, and production of oil and gas; and other oil industry-related businesses. It owns interests in oil producing properties in southern California. The company has a 53% working interest in the Castaic Hills Unit; a 100% working interest in a single oil well; and a 83.3% working interest in two oil wells in the Hasley Canyon field. Its properties are located in Santa Clarita, California. The company's net production of oil and gas was approximately 8 million barrels, as of December 31, 2003. It had approximately 23 gross oil and gas producing wells, as of the above date. Petrominerals Corporation was founded in 1966 and is based in Ventura, California.

