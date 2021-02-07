Financial Comparison: Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) & Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) and Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Ozon and Stitch Fix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ozon N/A N/A N/A Stitch Fix -3.27% -13.58% -7.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ozon and Stitch Fix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ozon 0 3 2 0 2.40 Stitch Fix 3 6 9 0 2.33

Ozon presently has a consensus price target of $51.00, indicating a potential downside of 19.03%. Stitch Fix has a consensus price target of $41.41, indicating a potential downside of 49.54%. Given Ozon’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ozon is more favorable than Stitch Fix.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.5% of Stitch Fix shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.1% of Stitch Fix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ozon and Stitch Fix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ozon N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Stitch Fix $1.71 billion 5.03 -$67.12 million ($0.66) -124.33

Ozon has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stitch Fix.

Summary

Ozon beats Stitch Fix on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ozon Company Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts. It also manages an online marketplace platform that enables third-party sellers to offer their products to consumers on its mobile apps, as well as ozon.ru and ozon.travel websites. In addition, the company provides advertising services to vendors and third-party sellers; and airline and railway tickets. Ozon Holdings PLC was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Nicosia, Cyprus.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc. sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc. in October 2011. Stitch Fix, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

