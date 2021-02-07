FinNexus (FNX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.23 Million

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. In the last seven days, FinNexus has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. FinNexus has a total market capitalization of $3.86 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FinNexus token can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000569 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00063733 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $480.70 or 0.01245909 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,430.14 or 0.06298540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006231 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00052277 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00022687 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00016882 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00033927 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

About FinNexus

FinNexus (FNX) is a token. It launched on August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 382,780,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,559,724 tokens. FinNexus’ official website is www.finnexus.io. FinNexus’ official message board is medium.com/finnexus. FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FinNexus Token Trading

FinNexus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FinNexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FinNexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

