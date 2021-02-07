First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $73.86 Million

Brokerages forecast that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) will report sales of $73.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $75.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $71.20 million. First Bancorp reported sales of $68.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year sales of $291.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $284.63 million to $298.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $291.20 million, with estimates ranging from $280.30 million to $312.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FBNC shares. Gabelli lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Stephens assumed coverage on First Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. G.Research lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. First Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $243,648.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,489.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,548. 2.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in First Bancorp by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 6.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $36.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average of $27.40. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $37.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.23%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

