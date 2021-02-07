First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.40 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) will post $27.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.00 million. First Business Financial Services reported sales of $23.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full-year sales of $108.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $106.50 million to $111.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $111.97 million, with estimates ranging from $109.90 million to $115.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 8.46%.

FBIZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of First Business Financial Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 31st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 335.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 376.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 16,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 23.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $21.97 on Friday. First Business Financial Services has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $187.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

