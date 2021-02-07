First Farmers and Merchants (OTCMKTS:FFMH) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $32.55

First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.55 and traded as high as $37.00. First Farmers and Merchants shares last traded at $37.00, with a volume of 504 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.40.

About First Farmers and Merchants (OTCMKTS:FFMH)

First Farmers and Merchants Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Farmers and Merchants Bank that provides various banking and financial services in Tennessee and Alabama. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking and savings, Christmas club, and individual retirement and investment accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

