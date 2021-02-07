First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $46.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Corporation is a multi-bank holding company. Subsidiaries include Terre Haute First National Bank, First State Bank, First Citizens State Bank of Newport, First Farmers State Bank, First Ridge Farm State Bank, First National Bank of Marshall, First Crawford State Bank, and the Morris Plan Company. “

Shares of THFF opened at $41.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $570.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. First Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $44.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.16.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. First Financial had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 8.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Financial will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from First Financial’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. First Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial by 33.3% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in First Financial by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in First Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in First Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

