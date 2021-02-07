First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a buy rating and set a $19.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.44.

Shares of FR stock opened at $42.40 on Wednesday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $46.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,680,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,638,000 after buying an additional 566,388 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 314.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 51,747 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, HGI Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 143,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,043,000 after buying an additional 33,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

