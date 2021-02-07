First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Shares Sold by CWH Capital Management Inc.

CWH Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 6.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 48.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 0.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 352,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 4.9% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,260,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,145,000 after purchasing an additional 58,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 102.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. First Interstate BancSystem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other news, major shareholder Jeremy Scott sold 60,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $2,464,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $77,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,028 shares in the company, valued at $232,499.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 465,351 shares of company stock worth $18,621,114 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $41.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.14. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $43.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.19.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 23.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.51%.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

