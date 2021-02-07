First Pacific Financial Acquires Shares of 11,328 Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Nutrien by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 192.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 21,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NTR opened at $53.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.45 and its 200 day moving average is $43.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $55.12. The stock has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 315.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.346 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 82.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Nutrien from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on Nutrien from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities downgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

