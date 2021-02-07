First Pacific Financial Buys New Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 128.6% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Argus boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $412.40.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $404.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $455.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $418.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $415.46.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.