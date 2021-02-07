First Pacific Financial Buys New Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in American Tower by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of American Tower by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Security Asset Management raised its position in shares of American Tower by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 21,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 723,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,455,000 after buying an additional 149,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.73.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total transaction of $242,231.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT opened at $232.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $272.20. The firm has a market cap of $103.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.08, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $1.21 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.61%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

