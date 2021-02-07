First Pacific Financial Invests $243,000 in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 116,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 63,733 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth about $409,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 374,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,523,000 after acquiring an additional 60,407 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 489.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWA opened at $43.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $46.48.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,156.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

