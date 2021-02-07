First Pacific Financial Purchases Shares of 2,846 Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 104,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,043,000 after purchasing an additional 13,951 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 16,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 51,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,608,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,562,000 after purchasing an additional 449,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FNV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.79.

FNV opened at $121.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.09, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.63 and a 200 day moving average of $138.29. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.18 and a fifty-two week high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.75 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

