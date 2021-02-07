First Pacific Financial Takes $420,000 Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

First Pacific Financial bought a new position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in American States Water by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 929,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in American States Water by 15,118.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in American States Water by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American States Water by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American States Water by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $81.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.14. American States Water has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $96.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.91%.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

