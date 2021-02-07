First Trust Advisors LP Has $176.41 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,044,199 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 410,033 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $176,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,645,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,231 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $393,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,799 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,127,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 12,486.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $163,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,724 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 350.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,916,624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $113,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock opened at $100.71 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $110.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $92.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

AMAT has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Applied Materials from $74.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Applied Materials from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.46.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

