First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 408,817 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 63.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,054,274 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 408,817 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 2.70% of Qualys worth $128,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Qualys by 23.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 46,875 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Qualys by 0.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Qualys by 11.4% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 33,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in Qualys by 34.7% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 7,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualys during the third quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

In other Qualys news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $2,319,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 237,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,436,834.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra E. Bergeron sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $165,662.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,257.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,190 shares of company stock worth $24,305,439 over the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on QLYS. Northland Securities cut shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.60.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $124.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.70 and a beta of 0.79. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.37 and a 12 month high of $148.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.50 and its 200 day moving average is $106.45.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $93.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.97 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.