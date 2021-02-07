First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 649,143 Shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 4,280.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 664,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 649,143 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in AON were worth $140,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in AON by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AON by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in AON by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in AON by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $223.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.83. Aon Plc has a 1-year low of $143.93 and a 1-year high of $238.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.26.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon Plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.07%.

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $987,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.46.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.