First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,838 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Cummins were worth $122,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,301,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,258,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 349,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,868,000 after buying an additional 153,154 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,973,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 10,345.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 138,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,224,000 after buying an additional 137,075 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMI stock opened at $229.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.66. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $254.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CMI shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.25.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

