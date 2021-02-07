First Trust Advisors LP Sells 222 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 950,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $193,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 24,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on ITW shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.18.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $202.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.84 and its 200 day moving average is $200.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $224.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

