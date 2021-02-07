First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) Trading Down 0.3%

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) shares traded down 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.32 and last traded at $28.43. 1,741 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 6,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.52.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 163.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 19,279 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 15.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

