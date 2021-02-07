First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $52.42 and last traded at $52.35. Approximately 1,529 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 7,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.20.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.05 and its 200-day moving average is $50.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.39% of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

